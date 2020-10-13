Appeal to trace missing 67-year-old from Ellon

Police are appealing for information to find a 67-year-old man missing from Ellon.

Ian Elmslie was last seen around 5.30pm yesterday at Slater Court.

He is described as being 5ft 6ins, of slim build with dark hair and glasses.

Police have said Mr Elmslie has mobility issues.

Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “This is out of character for Ian and I would appeal for anyone in the Ellon area who knows him or has seen him recently to get in touch with police.”

Anybody with any information relating to Mr Elmslie’s whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101.

Note: Police have said there is currently no picture of Mr Elmslie available