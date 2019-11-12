Appeal to trace man in orange boiler suit after attempted break-in at Aberdeen home

Police have launched an appeal to trace a man wearing an orange boiler suit following an attempted break-in at an Aberdeen home.

The incident happened in the Cothal area of Dyce at around 12pm on Saturday.

Officers have said they are keen to speak to man seen in the area around the time who was described as wearing “an orange boiler suit.”

Detective Constable Robert Graham of Aberdeen CID said: “We are looking for anyone who noticed any unusual or suspicious activity or vehicles in the area around this time to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 2010 of 9 November, or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”