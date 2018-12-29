Appeal to trace man, 48, missing from north-east

An appeal has been launched to find a missing north-east man.

Police Scotland are asking for information on the whereabouts of Benjamin Anum, 48, who was last seen at around 9.00am on December 24, near to the Bayview Hotel, MacDuff.

Mr Anum is employed in the fishing industry and it is believed that his intentions were to travel to Peterhead but he has failed to make contact there.

Mr Anum is described as being of Guinean origin, 5ft 6in in height and of medium build.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Anum are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 regarding Incident Number PS-20181227-1626 or speak with any police officer.