Appeal to trace dangerous driver who failed to stop for police

An appeal has been launched to trace a dangerous driver who failed to stop for police yesterday.

Officers attempted to stop a dark-colour Saab in Aviemore yesterday, before it drove off towards Grantown-on-Spey.

It is believed the vehicle, which was being driven in a dangerous manner, took the back roads towards Elgin.

PC Caroline Gray, from Aviemore Police Station, said: “Anyone who witnessed this car yesterday or who has any knowledge of the incident is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1977 of April 13.”