North-east residents urged to recycle pumpkins

A north-east council is urging people to recycle their pumpkins and turnips by cooking them and putting any leftovers in their food waste caddies.

Approximately 18,000 tonnes of pumpkins are sent to landfill every Halloween in the UK.

According to Aberdeenshire Council, around one fifth of materials are put into non-recyclable waste bins.

Aberdeenshire Council’s waste manager Ros Baxter said: “Pumpkins are an avoidable food waste item that can be transformed into a delicious soup, curry or dessert.

“We encourage householders to have fun with their pumpkins and try a new recipe this season. We will be sharing delicious pumpkin recipes and other Halloween-related information on our social media platforms.”

All food waste collected is to be sent to Keenan Recycling, where it is turned into compost and used on farmers’ fields.