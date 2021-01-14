Appeal to overturn decision on multi-million-pound north-east development rejected

A developer behind plans to demolish a north-east health centre and replace it with a drive-thru coffee shop has lost its appeal.

West Coast Estates and NHS Grampian teamed up for the project to transform the old Inverurie Health Centre site into four retail units with one of those to be a Starbucks outlet.

Councillors rejected the proposals last May after receiving dozens of objections from locals.

The number of vehicles also potentially visiting the site was a concern.

West Coast Estates lodged an appeal with Aberdeenshire Council’s local review body.

Now the body has issued its decision on the development and rejected the company’s bid to overturn the initial rejection.

A local authority report said the appeal was being rejected due to developers encouraging people to use their cars and the building’s design.

It said: “The proposal does not provide an appropriate mix of uses within the town centre and will actively encourage private car use. It is also contrary to the Inverurie and Port Elphinstone Settlement Statement which requires any redevelopment proposal for this site to incorporate significant retail provision at ground floor level and recognises a need to address town centre congestion.

“The proposal fails to meet key design qualities for distinctiveness, sense of place and visual appeal as the proposed retail units and drive-thru represent a generic design solution which are not distinctive nor displays any local identity and are dominated by car parking with minimal landscaping.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s report also said safety concerns about pedestrians and delivery vehicles being in the same had not been addressed.

Iftikar Mian, West Coast Estates Director, said: “We are extremely disappointed that the proposals, which would have seen £5million invested to regenerate a derelict site in the town centre, has been refused.

“Importantly, the town has also lost out on an opportunity that would have seen over 100 jobs created.’’

A total of 91 people shared their views after plans were lodged.

Six letters were in support of WCE’s plans, while 85 people objected.