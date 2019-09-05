Thursday, September 5th 2019 Show Links
Appeal to help trace missing woman who may have links to Aberdeen

by Callum Main
05/09/2019, 11:56 am
Malvina Yordanov
A missing woman, last seen in Glasgow, may have links to the north-east.

Malvina Yordanov has been missing since August 23 and was last seen in Glasgow city centre.

It’s believed she may have links to Aberdeen and Bonnybridge

Officers are today appealing to anyone who may have seen her to contact them on 101 quoting reference PS-20180823-2678.

