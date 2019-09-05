Appeal to help trace missing woman who may have links to Aberdeen

A missing woman, last seen in Glasgow, may have links to the north-east.

Malvina Yordanov has been missing since August 23 and was last seen in Glasgow city centre.

It’s believed she may have links to Aberdeen and Bonnybridge

If you have any information, please contact the police on 101 and quote incident PS-20180823-2678 pic.twitter.com/WbNG27NfGB — Glasgow City Centre Police (@GlasgowCPolice) September 5, 2019

Officers are today appealing to anyone who may have seen her to contact them on 101 quoting reference PS-20180823-2678.