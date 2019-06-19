Appeal to help trace missing north-east man Iain Hutcheon after car spotted near Falkirk

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man from the north-east.

Iain Hutcheon has been reported missing from his home in Keith at 2am.

The 54-year-old’s car, a black Mitsubishi Lancer, registration SG08 KFO, was spotted southbound on the A876 at Browtrees roundabout near Falkirk at around 6am.

Iain is around 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins tall, of medium to stocky build. He is balding with grey hair and wears glasses.

Inspector Graeme Allan said: “This behaviour is out of character and as time goes on we are growing increasingly concerned for Mr Hutcheon’s welfare.

“We would urge anyone who has information to come forward as soon as possible.

“He drives a distinctive car and I would also ask anyone who believes they may have seen it or Mr Hutcheon himself to let us know.

“We do not know where he may have intended to go after the sighting of his vehicle near Falkirk so any information could be useful.”

