Appeal to help trace missing Nairn woman Kathryn Woods

A 29-year-old woman has been reported missing from Nairn.

Kathryn Woods was last seen before 5pm on Sunday and police are now appealing for help from the public to trace her.

She is described as being 5ft 2in tall with long blonde hair. She was wearing a green jacket and black salopettes when seen last.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3756 of October 24.