Appeal to help trace missing man Mindaugas Kubilius

Police in the north-east have issued an appeal for information to help trace a missing 31-year-old man.

Mindaugas Kubilius was last seen at 2pm on Saturday in Aberdeen City, heading in the direction of Hutcheon Street and Fraser Street.

He is described as a six foot tall male, of slim build, with short brown hair, he last seen wearing grey shorts and trainers, dark t-shirt and hooded top.

Police have now issued a public appeal for assistance as concerns grow for his welfare.

CCTV images have been released alongside the appeal to help generate potential leads.

Sergeant Craig Currie of Kittybrewster local policing team said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Mindaugas. I would urge anyone who has seen him recently to contact Police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.