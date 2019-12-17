Appeal to help trace missing man last seen in north-east town

Police in the north-east are appealing for help to trace missing man Miroslaw Stawcyk.

The 54-year-old was last seen in the Pluscarden Road area of Elgin at around 8pm yesterday.

Miroslaw has links to Elgin, Forress, Kinless and Dufftown area and regularly travels by by bus.

He is around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with greying hair and a long greying beard.

Sergeant Mark Bayliss of Elgin police office said: “We are concerned for Miroslaw’s welfare and are urging anyone who may have information which could help to come forward.

“If Miroslaw himself see this, please contact police. We only want to ensure you are safe and well.

“Anyone who can help can call police on 101, quoting incident 0800 of December 17.”