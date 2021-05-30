Police in Banchory are appealing for help to trace a man who went missing on Saturday.

Darren Morrison was last seen on the unclassified road between Banchory and Glassell around half a mile north of Inchmarlo Golf Course.

At the time, Mr Morrison was wearing a grey T-shirt and work trousers.

The 29-year-old is described as 6ft and of average build with ginger hair.

He is also missing two top teeth and has a birth mark on his nose.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4151 of May 29.