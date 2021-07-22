Appeal to help trace missing Aberdeen man Andrew Goldie

Police in the north-east are appealing for information to help trace an Aberdeen man, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Andrew Goldie from Berryden was last seen in the Great Western Road area at around 8pm yesterday.

The 64-year-old has been described as 5ft 10 in height and with white hair.

When last seen, he was carrying a green Co-op bag and was dressed in white trainers, a white T-shirt and dark trousers.

Sergeant Terrance Brady said: “Inquiries are ongoing to trace Andrew at this time.

“We are concerned as this is out of character for him and because he is without his required medication”.

Anyone with any information in relation to Mr Goldie’s current whereabouts can contact police on 101 or on their website referencing PS-20210721-3921.