Appeal to help trace masked raider who robbed Aberdeen petrol station

Detectives in Aberdeen are again appealing for information after a masked man robbed a petrol station.

The incident left an employee traumatised at the Shell station on Wellington Road at 11.45pm on Saturday, October 12.

The raider, dressed in black and wearing a balaclava entered the shop, threatened a member of staff and demanded money.

Officers have said the man ran away with a small sum of cash and a large quantity of cigarettes in black bin bag.

He is described as stocky build and was dressed entirely in black with a hood up and his face covered.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris said: “Thankfully the shop keeper was uninjured in this incident, but he has understandably been left shaken.

“Over the past week, we have been utilising a number of specialist resources as part of our efforts to find the individual responsible for this.

“Following extensive searches, CCTV and door-to-door enquiries, it is believed he ran across Wellington Road after the crime and was last seen running towards Redmoss Park after the robbery.

“We are looking for any witnesses who may have seen the suspect in the area before or running away after the incident.

“We are also appealing to any taxi drivers or other vehicles with dash cam footage which may have caught the suspect running away and in the Redmoss area.

“We would ask that anyone who may have information in connection with the robbery, no matter how small they think it is, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5047 of 12 October.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 which is 100% confidential.”