North-east sanctuary’s appeal to help Spirit the cat

A north-east animal sanctuary has appealed for donations to help a poorly cat.

The Willows Animal Sanctuary and Animal Assisted Therapy Unit, which is based near Fraserburgh, launched the appeal after the cat, called Spirit, arrived at the unit worse for wear.

Spirit is in need of a series of vaccinations after he caught a disease called Feline Calicivirus.

The vaccines cost approximately £18 each, and with Spirit having the disease, there is a worry it will spread and all 66 cats at the centre.

In a post on social media, it said: “It’s a crucial expense that Willows covers every year and we are asking for help to pay for it this year.

“Please if you can support the Cat’s Hotel and feel you can make a small donation towards this vital cost. Spirit and his friends will be very grateful if you can give any help, no matter how small.”

To donate go to: http://bit.ly/2IFCrd2