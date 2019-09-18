Appeal to help find vulnerable missing woman last seen in Aberdeen

A missing Aberdeen woman, last seen near a city hospital, has been described as vulnerable by officers.

Susan Anderson was lase seen on Cornhill Road at around 7pm last night.

She is around 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build with long dark-coloured hair.

When she was last seen Susan was wearing a cream top, black tracksuit trousers and trainers with a bright floral pattern.

The 31-year-old has links to the Peterhead area, and the public have been asked to get in touch with police if they see anyone matching her description.

Inspector Chris Kerr from North East Division said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Susan’s welfare and safety and we are anxious to trace her safe and well.

“She has links to the Peterhead area, and we are liaising with our colleagues there in case she has travelled to that area.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Susan, or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 3906 of 17th September.”