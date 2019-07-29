Appeal to help find missing pet parrot after it takes flight in Aberdeen

A heartbroken Aberdeen couple have launched an impassioned plea for help finding their beloved parrot after it escaped.

Sibghat and Iulia Niazi’s African grey parrot Charlie regularly wanders around their Roslin Street home.

However, last Monday the bird managed to get out of his cage and took flight through an open door.

Now the devastated couple, who have had Charlie for three years, have appealed for anyone who has seen him to get in touch.

Delivery driver Sibghat, 32, said: “I had him in his cage while I was outside cleaning my bike but he managed to get out of it and flew away.

“He went out of the door and went and sat on the roof of our building, but he flew away before we were able to get him down.

“He flew away in the direction of King Street but we have no idea where he might have ended up.

“We are really worried about what might have happened to him. He will not have been able to fly very far.

“We let him out of his cage to play all the time. He has never escaped before – he has never tried anything like this and we don’t know where he might have gone.

“Usually he will sit in the house quite happily and show no interest in going out. We’re not sure why he did it this time. He won’t know how to survive outside and what to eat. I think he’d struggle.”

One week after his disappearance, Sibghat admitted the couple are fearful they may never see their beloved bird again.

He added: “We are really upset over what’s happened. It’s so unusual for him.

“He could be anywhere by now. We really don’t know what we’re going to do.

“Iulia was in tears when it happened because he is really special to us.

“I bought him as a present for her three years ago and he is just like a child to us.

“We are asking people to get in touch if they have seen him because we are desperate to get him back home.”

If anyone has spotted Charlie or knows where he might be they can contact Sibghat on 07380258115.

An expert at the Scottish SPCA issued advice to anyone who sees Charlie.

The organisation’s chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “If you spot the bird, do not put yourself at risk when trying to contain it.

“If you are able to safely catch the bird, place it in a well ventilated, large box or carrier and call the owners as soon as possible.

“If you are unable to safely contain the bird, please call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”