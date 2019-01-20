Appeal to help find missing north-east teenager Joshua Coombes

A 15-year-old boy has gone missing from his north-east home, sparking a police search.

Police say Joshua Coombes has not been seen since he was spotted in Saltoun Place, Fraserburgh, at around 11pm on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Joshua is 15 years of age, he has light brown/mousey brown short hair, which is faded at the sides, he is approximately 5ft 5in in height, slim build, brown eyes, with a Scottish accent with a deep voice.

“He was last seen wearing a long sleeved black top, black bottoms and grey trainers.”

Call police on 101 with information quoting reference MP190100190.