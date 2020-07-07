Appeal to help find missing Aberdeen teenager

Police are appealing for help in tracing an Aberdeen teenager who has links to Inverurie.

Sophie Miah, 17, was reported missing at 9.30pm last night by her family.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, shirt and tan ankle boots.

Sergeant Kirsten Douglas, of the Garioch Community Policing Team, said: “We believe Sophie will be within Inverurie or Aberdeen city centre and is known to frequent food outlets and student halls.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Sophie since 4pm yesterday or knows where she may be, to contact us immediately.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3988 of 6 July.