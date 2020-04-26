Appeal to help Aberdeen church reopen after pandemic

An Aberdeen church may not reopen after the coronavirus pandemic unless it can raise vital funds.

St Andrew’s Cathedral on King Street is in a “critical” financial situation and has made a desperate plea to its congregation to help make sure it has future beyond the Covid-19 outbreak.

A message sent by church officials said they have a weekly funding gap of £550 with income standing at £1,600 and expenditure at £2,150. They have until the end of next month to close the financial black hole.

The plea said: “Unless we can turn around its finances between now and the end of May we may not be able to reopen when the Covid-19 crisis is over and we may lose the building, and all that goes with it.

“We are in a critical financial situation, and we will need the entire cathedral community to come together to ensure that, when the lockdown ends, we will still have the cathedral to go to.”

Donald Walker, director of communications at the Scottish Episcopal Church, said the appeal comes at a time when they are struggling with costs.

He said: “Like other organisations, churches still have to meet their running costs, at a time when income has fallen. This difficulty can be more pronounced where the church meets in a heritage building with high maintenance costs.

“As a result, all churches are asking congregation members to review their giving. Any church experiencing particular difficulties is encouraged to speak to its Bishop or Diocesan office to explore means of support.

“We hope that all churches, including the Cathedral Church of St Andrew, will be able to reopen their doors but in keeping with the uncertainty faced by all of society, it is not possible to say when.”

For more information about fundraising, contact Iain Stewart on iaingstewart@mac.com

