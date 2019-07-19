Police appeal to find vandals who trashed Aberdeen nursery playground

Police have appealed for information after an Aberdeen nursery playground was vandalised.

As previously reported in the Evening Express, Riverbank Primary School nursery on Dill Road was targeted between Friday and Tuesday, with numerous items destroyed.

Plants were pulled out of their tyre containers, while the bike shed was also broken.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

PC Brandon Lees, of the Tillydrone Community Policing Team, said: “This was a mindless act of vandalism to a well-used and well-loved nursery.

“A lot of time and effort has been put into creating a space that is enjoyed and used daily and it has now been ruined for no apparent reason.

“We are carrying out inquiries to identify those involved and I encourage anyone with information that could assist to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Officers are carrying out regular patrols to prevent any recurrence, however I ask residents to contact the police if you see or hear any further disruption while our inquiries continue.”

Anyone with information on the incident that may assist officers in their inquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, if people wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.