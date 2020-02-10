Appeal to find taxi driver after BMW stolen and torched in north-east

A stolen BMW was found burnt out in a north-east park.

The vehicle, a blue 1 series, was taken at around 5pm on February 2 in the Findochty area.

The car was then found burnt out in Alice Littler Park, Aberlour, in the early hours of February 3.

Today, police are looking to trace a taxi driver who is believed to have picked up three people in Aberlour at around 10.25pm that night.

Constable Kerryanne Johnstone, Buckie Police Station, said: “Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the area and from information gained so far, we are keen to trace a taxi driver who picked up three men in Aberlour near to Victoria Terrace around 10.25 pm on Sunday night.

“We are checking local taxi companies but would still ask the driver to come forward as his information could be very helpful to our inquiry.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the car or was in the area and anyone acting suspiciously around it to contact Buckie Police Station via 101.”