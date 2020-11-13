Appeal to find missing woman who has links to Aberdeen

An Argyll woman with links to Aberdeen has been reported missing.

Police are appealing for help to locate Roxanne McCrae, 30, who was last seen in Lochgilphead in Argyll and Bute at 5.30pm yesterday at her home.

Ms McCrae is white, about 5ft 5in, with a slim to skinny build, a pale complexion and black shoulder-length hair which is usually worn in a pony-tail.

She has a Yorkshire accent and was last seen wearing black coloured running clothing and a khaki coloured jacket.

The 30-year-old has connections in the Aberdeen area.

Inspector Julie McLeish at Lochgilphead said: “Our concerns for Roxanne are growing and her family is understandably very worried and just want to know she is safe and well.

“If anyone has seen Roxanne or has any information or knowledge regarding his whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting the reference 1400 of 13 November.”