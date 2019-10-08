Appeal to find missing teenager with links to north-east

An appeal has been launched to find a missing teenager who has links to the north-east.

Jay Forsyth was reported missing from West Lothian on Saturday.

The 15-year-old was last seen in the Winchburgh area at around 1.50pm and there is growing concern for his welfare.

Officers have said he has links to Peterhead and the appeal has been shared by police in the north-east.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Jay is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, slim build with short brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black bomber-style jacket with a hood, black Nike jogging bottoms and black Nike Air Max trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Jay since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3876 of October 5.