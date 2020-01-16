Appeal to find missing north-east man last seen in Aberdeen

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man last seen in Aberdeen.

Michael Slater, 35, is from the Macduff area and was last seen at 3pm on Wednesday around the Cornhill area of the city

He is described as being 6ft 2ins, with messy black hair and facial stubble and was wearing a black leather biker-style jacket, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Michael is known to travel across the Grampian and Highland regions.

Police said in a statement: “Anyone that has information in regards to Michael’s whereabouts are urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2288 of the 15th.”