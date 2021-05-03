Appeal to find missing Moray man Lesli Lumsden

Police are appealing for help to trace a man missing from his home in Elgin.

Lesli Lumsden was last seen at his home in New Elgin at noon on Sunday.

At the time, he was wearing grey dress trousers, a black hooded top and brown dress shoes.

He is described as being 6ft 4ins with short black hair.

Police are looking to trace Lesli Lumsden after being reported missing from his home in New Elgin. Lesli is described… Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, May 3, 2021

Anyone with information about Mr Lumsden’s whereabouts should call 101.