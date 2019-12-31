Appeal to find missing man last seen near Aberdeen hospital on Christmas Eve

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing Aberdeen man.

Andrew Anderson was last seen around Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at 12.40pm on Christmas Eve.

Officers have said there is a possibility he may be sleeping rough in the city.

The 35-year-old, from the Ashvale Place area, is white, of medium build and around 5ft 8in tall.

Andrew has short dark hair and facial hair. He may also have scars to his face and both his arms.

Sergeant John McOuat of Aberdeen Nigg Community Policing, said: “There is a possibility that Andrew may be sleeping rough in the city centre of Aberdeen.

“He is known to have connections in the Tayside and Glasgow area’s and may well travel throughout Scotland.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen a man fitting this description to get in contact with Police.

“We are keen to trace Andrew to ensure that he is safe and well and anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1330 of 30 December, 2019.”