Appeal to find female suspect after woman robbed of her handbag in Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen are appealing for information after a woman was robbed of her handbag in the Seaton area of the city.

The incident occurred on the morning of August 10.

Following the theft of the handbag, police officers in the area believe that a female suspect is responsible.

Officers have described the female suspect as around 30-years-old, very slim, around 5 foot 7 inches, with short hair.

Following the theft, it is believed that a member of the public observed the female suspect discard the handbag before entering Aulton Court, Aberdeen.

Sergeant Rae Christie of the Seaton and Tillydrone community policing team said:

“The targeting of vulnerable members of society is a despicable act, and this is an incident we wish to resolve quickly.

“I believe that the female’s actions may have been witnessed, and I would actively encourage those with any knowledge to contact Police.”

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1008 of the 10th August.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.