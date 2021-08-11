Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Appeal to find female suspect after woman robbed of her handbag in Aberdeen

By Daniel Boal
11/08/2021, 7:38 am Updated: 11/08/2021, 7:40 am
Police in Aberdeen are appealing for information after a woman was robbed of her handbag in the Seaton area of the city.

The incident occurred on the morning of August 10.

Following the theft of the handbag, police officers in the area believe that a female suspect is responsible.

Officers have described the female suspect as around 30-years-old, very slim, around 5 foot 7 inches, with short hair.

Following the theft, it is believed that a member of the public observed the female suspect discard the handbag before entering Aulton Court, Aberdeen.

Sergeant Rae Christie of the Seaton and Tillydrone community policing team said:

“The targeting of vulnerable members of society is a despicable act, and this is an incident we wish to resolve quickly.

“I believe that the female’s actions may have been witnessed, and I would actively encourage those with any knowledge to contact Police.”

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1008 of the 10th August.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.