North-east council warns residents to watch out for solar panel scam

An appeal has been made for north-east residents to be aware of solar panel scams this summer.

Moray Council urged people to be vigilant after one householder was conned into paying out £4,000 for replacement inverters for solar panels by fraudsters.

Moray Council’s Trading Standards manager, Karen Sievewright, said: “We have also received other reports of traders falsely stating that an inverter must be replaced every five to seven years, attempting to persuade vulnerable consumers to pay thousands of pounds for a new inverter that may not be required.”

Householders are advised to exercise caution if they receive such a letter and take simple steps to ensure a company is legitimate before agreeing to any work. If you have any concerns about your system, contact your original installer; if you feel that their practices are sharp or intimidating, report them to us.”

To contact Moray Trading Standards, call: 0300 123 4561