Appeal after three vehicles stolen from Aberdeen home

Three vehicles were stolen from an Aberdeen home last night.

Police have requested help after two cars and a motorbike were taken from Salisbury Terrace.

The stolen vehicles include;

A black Vauxhall Mokka – SP63 KKV

A blue Peugeot 3008 – KN17 SBV

A black KTM 650 motorbike – SFO8 NUJ

In a separate incident a yellow/orange Mini Cooper, registration SW14 BUU, was taken from the Hardgate area of Aberdeen.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “We have had a number of car theft incidents over the last few weeks and with four vehicles taken in one night we really need the public to assist us.

“These vehicles have been stolen opportunistically by thieves trying house doors, finding one that is unlocked, entering, finding keys for vehicles and using them to steal them.

“Our messages have been consistent. To avoid being the victim of such crimes ensure you lock your vehicle when you leave it unattended, lock your doors and windows to your house, especially overnight, and keep your car keys in a safe place, preferably not next to the front door.

“Thieves will spend time when most people are asleep trying to find an unlocked door and then take what they can.

“To avoid becoming the victim of this type of crime lock your doors and don’t put valuables, including car keys, on open display.

“It can take a thief seconds to enter an unlocked property, steal keys and drive a vehicle away and the owner will only realise when they next go to drive the vehicle and find it’s not there.

“I can give reassurance that where vehicles are reported stolen we use all available means open to us to recover them.

“It can be several hours between a vehicle being stolen and it being reported to police so any sightings or any information about suspicious activity can be really important. I would encourage anyone with information that they think is relevant, no matter how small, to call us.”

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting references 0671 of May 14 for Salisbury Terrace and reference 0953 of May 14 for the Mini Cooper.