Appeal as thieves raid 91-year-old’s north-east home

A 91-year-old woman came home to find thieves had ransacked her north-east home and fled with her belongings, detectives have said.

The pensioner is the latest of six victims targeted by criminals who police believe are travelling around searching for properties to raid when nobody is home.

The woman left her home and returned to find a window damaged and her belongings strewn on the floor.

She discovered thieves had fled with more than £100, several watches and jewellery, including rings.

There are six break-ins which police think could be linked. The first was on January 6 on St James’s Place, Inverurie.

Victim Heather Tough, 54, said: “I came home just before noon and noticed glass all over the floor and the back door was damaged. Someone had got in and our belongings were everywhere.

“They stole my grandmother’s engagement ring and my father-in-law’s police retirement watch.

“It’s unsettling to know someone has been in your house. I wonder if whoever did it had been watching the house. I’ve been a bit jumpy since.”

Police said thieves broke into a house on Stonehaven Road, Aberdeen, and Saphock Place, Inverurie, while another housebreaking happened on Pantoch Drive, Banchory.

There have also been raids at several properties at Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Police said thieves have stolen jewellery and a total of around £5,000 in the six incidents.

All the break-ins have happened between 9am and 5pm when the occupants have been out.

Detective Inspector Grant Pert, from Aberdeen CID, said: “The information we have suggests the person or persons responsible are travelling in a vehicle in the area.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who has information about these crimes, whether you have seen anything or anyone out of place in the area or if you’ve come across someone trying to sell quantities of jewellery.

“All six of the properties were empty at the time of the housebreakings and those responsible are looking for signs of people being home.

“I would urge members of the public to take precautions to secure their homes, such as making sure all entrances and windows are locked, as well as keeping valued possessions out of sight.”

Anyone with information should call 101.