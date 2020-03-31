Appeal lodged to lift listed status on former Aberdeen school

An appeal to remove the listed building status on a former Aberdeen school has been lodged with the Scottish Government.

Camphill Estates has appealed to the government regarding the former Waldorf School on Craigton Road, Cults.

The building, which started out as the Aberdeen Convalescent Hospital, became the American School in Aberdeen until it was taken over by the Waldorf School in 1996, before it was placed into liquidation in 2014.

It’s hoped the C-listed building can lose its designation, which was issued by Historic Environment Scotland.

The removal of listed building status would make it easier to get planning consent on future redevelopment projects for the building.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A report on behalf of Camphill Estates submitted to the Scottish Government states: “Camphill Estates as owners have a major liability for the building and there are significant ongoing costs to the charity of maintaining a safe and secure site with no prospects of reuse.

“Camphill Estates is not a developer and is non-profit making with any excess rental income being reinvested in the operating companies, which are all charities. The school has now been closed for six years without interest from developers.

“Site plans and discussions for redevelopment have now been progressed by Camphill Estates with Aberdeen City Council planning authority.

“Listing of this building is not considered to be necessary and rather than protect the building the listing will place greater legislative burden restricting further use.”

The Scottish Government welcomes the public’s comments and is awaiting a council reply.