Appeal lodged against refusal of north-east quarry plans

An appeal has been lodged with the Scottish Government over plans to create a new quarry in the north-east.

The Buchan area committee refused planning permission when proposals to create the site for mineral extraction at Muirtack, near Ellon, were discussed in April.

It is the second time plans have been submitted for the site, and the second time they have been rejected.

Local authority planning officials recommended they should go ahead, however councillors disagreed and unanimously rejected the proposals.

Sand and gravel would have been extracted from the land, which is currently an undeveloped field.

The committee said the development would result in a loss of good quality agricultural land, and would have a significant adverse impact on the surrounding landscape.

It was also stated that there was no proven demonstrable need for this type of development and the proposed access road could create a hazard.

A total of 28 objections were received on the application regarding extraction and 29 on forming an access route.

Now, the Chap Group has taken its appeal to the Scottish Government again.

A previous bid for the project had already been rejected by the Scottish Government, after a reporter said the risks associated with the quarry outweighed the benefits.

One of the residents living beside the site said: “It’s windy around here. Having an open quarry less than 20 metres away removing dry sand and gravel would have a real impact on residents. The prolonged exposure to residents is a real concern to my family and neighbours.”

A group called Say No To Muirtack Quarry was also set up by residents, with a petition gaining 174 signatures and 54 comments created.

The petition stated: “This means an increase of traffic at the Toll of Birness not forgetting how close this quarry would be to a number of properties.”

The appeal is still at an early stage, after being submitted at the end of last week.

It is awaiting registration, and will be determined at a later date through a site inspection.

A statement from Halliday Fraser Munro on behalf of the Chap Group, said: “Our justifications against the reasons for refusal identify that planning permission should be granted in respect of the application.

“The site is identified for sand and gravel extraction in the existing and emerging Local Development Plan and the proposal complies with the relevant policies of the development plan.

“The planning application was supported by the planning case officer and relevant

council departments on the basis that it complies with the development plan as set out in the report to Buchan area committee.

“The sand and gravel need case has been discussed extensively and an updated position was submitted in support of the planning application and reported to the Buchan area committee.

“The application was supported by Aberdeenshire Council’s officers and there is no policy basis for the reasons for refusal of the application by the Buchan area committee.”

It added it believed it was inappropriate to refuse the applications for the access road and the quarry for the same reasons.