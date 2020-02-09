Appeal launched to trace missing north-east man

An appeal for information has been launched to help find a missing north-east man.

Iain Coull, 55, was reported missing from his home in Wallace Avenue, Buckie, around 12.35am this morning, with concern growing for his welfare.

He is described as around 5ft 10in and of stocky build, with short dark brown hair.

He is believed to be driving a white Vauxhall Vivaro van with the registration plate DU64 NBM.

Sergeant Gary Johnston, from Fraserburgh Police Station, said: “Along with Iain’s family, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are looking for any information to help us trace him as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information on Iain’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0165 of February 9.