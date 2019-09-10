Appeal launched to help find missing north-east man Matthew

An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing north-east man.

Matthew Cavanagh, from Luthermuir, was last seen in the Forfar area at around 12pm today.

Officers are also appealing for information regarding the 27-year-old’s car, a red Mazda CX3 – registration SV68 HUJ.

Matthew is around 6ft 2in tall, of a slim build and was last seen wearing a navy sweatshirt with the wording Blue Monkey Events.

Anyone with information on Matthew’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3262 of September 10.