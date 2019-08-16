Appeal launched to help find missing man last seen in north-east town

Police are looking for help to find a missing man, last seen in a north-east town.

Aivars Kajaks was last seen in the Broad Street area of Peterhead around two weeks ago.

The 44-year-old is known to work odd jobs in the area, and stay with friends on a short-term basis.

He is know to often visit the town centre, and officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

Aivars is around 5ft 6ins tall, with short brown hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing a jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4151 of August 10.