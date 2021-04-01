Appeal launched to help find missing Aberdeen man Robert Tytler

Officers in Aberdeen are appealing for help to find a missing man.

Robert Tytler was last seen at Millbank House in Aberdeen at around 9pm on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old, also known as Bob, is around 5ft 7in tall, with greying short hair. He is of slim build according to officers.

He is known to have connections to both Edinburgh and Glasgow, and has travelled on public transport.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, with reference PS-20210331-0812.