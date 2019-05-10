Appeal launched to find missing north-east woman Kathleen

Officers are asking for the public to come forward in hopes to trace a missing woman from the north-east.

Kathleen Hadden, 55, was reported missing from the Cuminestown area in Aberdeenshire.

She was last seen at around 8.45am yesterday at her home address.

It is understood Kathleen might be driving a light blue Volvo V40 car, registration SW66 CUU.

Kathleen is around 5ft 5ins tall, white, medium build with shoulder-length brown hair.

She may be wearing blue jeans and a shiny green-coloured jacket with hood.

Any one with information regarding Kathleen are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.