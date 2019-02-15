Friday, February 15th 2019 Show Links
Appeal launched to find missing north-east schoolboy

by Callum Main
15/02/2019, 9:11 am
Jay Forsyth
An appeal has been launched to find a missing north-east teenager.

Jay Forsyth was last seen in the Fraserburgh at around 2pm yesterday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the 14-year-old is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference MPR1009900219.

