Police have launched an appeal to find a missing north-east man who has not been seen since last night.

Scott Moar has gone missing from the New Elgin area in Elgin.

He was last seen at about 9.30pm last night, when he left his home address wearing an all grey Adidas tracksuit.

He is described as being about 6ft tall, with a heavy build and a shaved head.

Anyone with any information should phone 101 quoting incident PS-20200422-4261.