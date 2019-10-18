Appeal launched to find missing Angus man Kevin Nicoll

An appeal has been launched to find a missing Angus man.

Kevin Nicoll was last seen at around 11.25am at a property on Burnside Place, Ferryden – near Montrose.

Officers leading the search for the 37-year-old said his family are “extremely concerned”.

Kevin is white, of slim build and has short brown hair, he was last seen wearing a blue jacket, jeans, blue trainers and carrying a black backpack.

Inspector Mahboob Ahmad said: “Our concern for Kevin is growing and he has never been reported missing before.

“His family are extremely concerned about him and we’re appealing to anyone who might’ve seen someone fitting Kevin’s description to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1134 of October 18.