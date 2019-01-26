Appeal launched over north-east woman, 86, reported missing

Police have launched an appeal for information over concerns for the welfare of a 86-year-old north-east woman.

Phyllis Milne has been reported missing from the Quarryhill area of Keith, Moray.

She was last seen by a family member at 10pm last night.

She is described being around 5ft 6ins, medium build with grey thick short curly hair, wearing glasses and is potentially wearing a beige jacket with a fur collar and hat.

Police are being assisted by other emergency services and the Coastguard are carrying out searches in the Station Road area of Keith at this time.

A police spokeswoman said: “There are concerns for the wellbeing of this female, so if anyone has any information on her current whereabouts, please call 101 and quote incident 1062 of 26 January 2019.”

A total of 35 firefighters, including boat teams and a dog unit are in attendance, having received a call from police at 11.33am.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We are currently attending a water rescue on Station Road in Keith.

“We’re assisting the police.

“We’re looking for a missing person who has possibly gone in the water.”

A Coastguard spokeswoman said teams from Buckie, Banff and Burghead were assisting police.