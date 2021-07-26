News / Local Missing Elgin man Alan Reid traced safe and well By Craig Munro 26/07/2021, 6:59 am Updated: 26/07/2021, 9:09 am To go with story by Craig Munro. Alan Reid has been reported missing from Elgin. Picture shows; Alan Reid. Elgin, Moray. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 26/07/2021 Elgin man Alan Reid, who had last been seen yesterday evening, has been traced safe and well by police. The 67-year-old was previously last sighted at around 5.30pm on Harrison Terrace in the Moray town’s Bishopmill area. A tweet from the North East Police account said: “Many thanks to everyone who shared or commented on our post.” Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe