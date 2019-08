Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen in Aberdeen.

Officers are looking to trace a silver Volvo V50 – reg no SY11 UZM – which has been stolen from the Bank Street area of Aberdeen.

A police statement said: “If you have seen this vehicle or know where it might be please contact Police on 101, quoting ref. no.1049 of Aug 8.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter