Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was stolen in Aberdeen.

Officers are looking to trace a grey Volkswagen Tiguan – registration number SD12 JTV – which was stolen from Skene Street between 4pm on Thursday and 7pm on Friday.

A police statement said: “Have you seen this vehicle or know where it might be? Please call 101 quoting ref. no. 0502 of May 10 with any information.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter