Appeal launched after two cars stolen in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information after two cars were stolen in Aberdeen.

Officers are looking to trace the two blue Audi models – an RS4 (reg H8 JRM) and an SQ7 (reg SW67 BBX) – which were taken from the Harlaw Road area of Aberdeen between 10pm last night and 7am this morning.

DS John Lumsden said: “Have you seen these vehicles or know where they might be? Contact police as soon as possible on 101 quoting ref. no. 0591 of May 17.

“Please remember to lock and secure your property and vehicles at night to not give thieves a chance.

“Opportunistic criminals were operating in the area last night and we do not want anyone to give them a helping hand by leaving their vehicles unlocked.

“Simply locking up can be enough of a deterrent for thieves however if you would like more information and advice on how to secure your valuables visit https://www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/home-and-personal-property/”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter