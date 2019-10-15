Appeal launched after north-east pharmacy vandalised

An appeal has been launched after a north-east pharmacy was vandalised.

The incident, at the Nicholas S Wilson pharmacy in Insch happened between midday and 5.30pm on Saturday.

As a result both the front and side door were damaged.

Constable Katie Donald, who is leading the investigation, said: “This damage appears to have happened during the afternoon, when there would have been people around, and hopefully members of the public will remember seeing someone acting suspiciously at that time.”

Anyone with information contact on 101, quoting incident number 3045 of the 13 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.