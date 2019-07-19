Appeal launched after lead stolen from Aberdeen primary school roof

An appeal for information as been launched after lead from an Aberdeen school roof was stolen that will be “costly” to repair.

The theft at Woodside Primary School is believed to have happened between last Friday and Tuesday

Police officers are currently carrying out inquiries.

Inspector Mark Stephen said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries following the theft of lead from the roof of Woodside Primary School.

“The theft is believed to have happened between Friday July 12, and Tuesday.

“The damage caused will be both costly and inconvenient to repair and officers are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

“Police can be contacted on 101 using reference number CF0179360719 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”