Appeal launched after industrial equipment stolen from parked car on Aberdeen road

Police have launched an appeal for information following the theft of industrial equipment from a car in Aberdeen.

An industrial wacker, a BS50-2 Rammer, was stolen from a parked car on Merkland Road East.

The incident happened last week, between 8pm on Thursday 13 and 8am on Friday 14 of February.

The unusual item is worth around £1,500.

PC Keith Morrison said: “This happened between 8pm Thursday 13 and 8am Friday 14 February.

“This is a distinctive item, I urge anyone with info to call us on 101, reference CF0038340220.”