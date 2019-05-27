Appeal launched after family pet Nacho goes missing on Bennachie

An appeal has been launched after a dog vanished during a walk on Bennachie.

Nacho, a black and tan miniature Jack Russell, went missing when he slipped out of his collar during a walk with in the popular beauty spot on Friday evening.

He was last seen near the visitor centre.

The two-year-old, described as “very friendly generally” is likely to be scared “as he has never been on his own before”.

A Facebook group has been started by his family in a bid to help get Nacho home.

In a post on the group, a family member said: “Other than the ongoing searches we have done everything we can think of now so my last thought was to make a page and invite as many people from the general area around Bennachie and wider area too.

“We are being told by most people that he isn’t likely to have went far and will maybe return to where he was last with his Mum, Dad and Doggo Bro Milo.

“If anyone can help by sharing posts, telling others and keeping your eyes peeled it would be very much appreciated.

“Anyone who has/has had dogs in their lives will understand how hard this is for Darren, Nikki, Caitlin and the wider family who all adore Nacho, he’s a cheeky, playful, funny and loyal wee guy….loved by many.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the family via the Facebook Page, Find Nacho.